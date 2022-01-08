Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

