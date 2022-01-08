Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.