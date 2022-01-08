Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Decreased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

