Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $12.35. Science 37 shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 408 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCE shares. William Blair started coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.54) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

