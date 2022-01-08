Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

SAIC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. 219,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,992. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

