S&CO Inc. Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

