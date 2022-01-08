S&CO Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

RPRX stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.