S&CO Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

