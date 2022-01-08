Scotiabank Increases iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $421.27 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

