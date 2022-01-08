Scotiabank Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.42.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.18. The company has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

