SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.4 days.

Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. SCSK has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

