SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.4 days.
Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. SCSK has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.28.
About SCSK
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.