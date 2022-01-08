Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 177,894 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research firms recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

