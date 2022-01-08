Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 886,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Seagen comprises about 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $150,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.