Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,122 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 55.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 497.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,426 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 50.4% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 44.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

