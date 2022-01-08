Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

