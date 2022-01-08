Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NYSE CFG opened at $54.22 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.