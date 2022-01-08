Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.