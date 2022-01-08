Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after buying an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 45,848 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.