Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $3,312,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 65.6% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several research firms have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

