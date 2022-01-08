Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

