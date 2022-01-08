Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

