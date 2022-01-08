Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.35%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

