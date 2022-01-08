Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

