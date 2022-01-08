Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $346,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

