Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

