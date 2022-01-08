Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 551,472 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

