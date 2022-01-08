Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

