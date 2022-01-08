Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $13.78 on Friday. Securitas has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

