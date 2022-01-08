Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.26

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.26 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.11). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.09), with a volume of 43,919 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

