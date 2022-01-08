Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Seer has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seer will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 236,871 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Seer by 139.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

