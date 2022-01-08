Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $359,872.83 and approximately $1,769.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.02 or 0.07639290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,872.96 or 1.00055446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

