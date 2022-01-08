Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

