Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 47,920 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.