Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 9,980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

