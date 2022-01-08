Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ASAI opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

