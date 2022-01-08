Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Short Interest Update

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNNF opened at $11.74 on Friday. Seneca Financial has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.
About Seneca Financial
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.