Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

