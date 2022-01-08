Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 6.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.68. 20,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,001,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

