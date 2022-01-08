SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.