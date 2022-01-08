SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

