SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,747 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 906.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.