SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,002 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

