SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.56. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.