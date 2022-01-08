SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,591.50.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. SGS has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

