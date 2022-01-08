Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.90. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.