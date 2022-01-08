Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

TPH opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

