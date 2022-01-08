Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 100,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.29 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

