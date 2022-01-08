Shell Asset Management Co. Has $346,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

