Shell Asset Management Co. Has $364,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

