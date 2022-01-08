Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.56 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

