Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 470 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $41.24 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 4.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

